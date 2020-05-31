Chicago police officer struck by vehicle driving wrong way on Lake Street in Loop

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was injured after he was struck by a vehicle in the Loop.Chicago police officers in riot gear, as well as SWAT officers who were already patrolling the area, descended on the intersection near State and Lake Streets Sunday."All of a sudden we saw chaos in the middle of State Street," said Libby Andrews, who lives nearby.An ABC7 Chicago team, who was already in the area, observed a single Chicago police officer who appeared to be injured, with his fellow officers treating him.Witnesses say that's when they saw a black sedan with damage to its exterior was seen speeding down Lake Street in the wrong direction around 12:20 p.m."All of a sudden the car just took off and hit the cop," Andrews said. "The cop was on the ground. He was on the sidewalk."The car narrowly missed hitting multiple vehicles stopped at the traffic light just west of State Street before it maneuvered past them and sped off."I thought today everything was calmed down, people were out walking around," Andrews said. "I certainly was not expecting anything to happen. I don't know what to think anymore."At this time, any connection is unknown, though police immediately gave chase on foot and in vehicles.Meanwhile, the injured officer was put onto a Chicago Fire Department ambulance's stretcher with a neck brace on.