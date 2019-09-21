Chicago police officer shot on South Side, SWAT team responding

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot on in West Englewood on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning, officials said.

The officer was shot at about 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of 65th Street and Winchester Avenue.



The incident happened in the 7th District, in the 1900 block of West 65th Street, according to Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi.

The officer was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn from the intersection of 87th Street and Winchester Avenue several minutes later. The officer was shot twice in the groin area and is currently in surgery, said Chicago Fire Department Director of Media Affairs Larry Langford.

The suspected shooter is believed to be a fugitive who was wanted by police, Guglielmi said.

A SWAT team has been called to a residence near the scene of the shooting, police said. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing, check back for more details.

Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
