CPD sergeant suspended 6 months for shooting unarmed teen with developmental disabilities in Morgan Park

chicago police

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police sergeant Khalil Muhammad has been suspended for six months for shooting a teenager with developmental disabilities in Morgan Park in 2017.

Muhammad was off-duty in August 2017 when Muhammad opened fire from a pickup truck, wounding 18-year-old Ricardo Hayes in the chest and arm. A home surveillance camera captured the violent encounter.

RELATED: Video released of off-duty CPD sergeant shooting unarmed teen with developmental disabilities in Morgan Park

The Chicago Police Board found that Muhammad violated the department's Rules of Conduct, following an agreement by Muhammad to plead guilty to several departmental charges, including unlawful or unnecessary display of a weapon, disobeying an order and failing to perform a duty.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability found Muhammad was not justified when he fired the shots.

RELATED: COPA releases video of off-duty CPD officer shooting unarmed man with developmental disabilities
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkpolice involved shootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 3, struck by stray bullet in Lawndale
3 men found shot, 1 killed, on Chicago's South Side
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
Democrats, Republicans join together to condemn neo-Nazi running for Congress again
Chicago Spanish-language newspaper Hoy to shutter Friday
Portage Park chef stabbed to death in kitchen; coworker charged with murder
Man charged with murder in Howard CTA train station shooting
Show More
Illinois attorney general files lawsuit against Juul
'I did not perceive myself to be a principal': North Lawndale alum returns to inspire students
Former top aide of Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown gets 2 years for perjury
Man, 19, charged in death of nurse in Little Village
3 teens shot near near Julian HS on South Side
More TOP STORIES News