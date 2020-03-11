chicago proud

Mokena girl, 13, saves dad with CPR

Abby Johnson, 13, is a Mokena 8th grader who had a CPR lesson through her health class at school. Two weeks later she put her skills into action when her father had a heart attack. It was her CPR knowledge that helped save his life. She was hailed a hero and received the Heart Saver Hero award from the American Heart Association. She sat down with Windy City LIVE to share her inspiring story. We also got a demonstration from The American Heart Association Chicago, showing us there is no age limit when it comes to saving a life.
