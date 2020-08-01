chicago public schools

CPS parents, guardians have until Aug. 7 to decide between hybrid or at-home learning

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public School officials sent a letter to parents asking them to decide by August 7 about whether or not they plan to have they student participate in the proposed hybrid learning model or the learn-at-home model.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools discuss reopening plan at virtual town hall Monday

"We know that some of our families would prefer not to have their child attend school in-person in the fall, and the district is preparing an option for students to learn at home," school officials said in the letter. "The parent/guardian of record should have received a text and an email from the district asking about your learning preferences for your child. Please complete the short form that came with that text or email to let us know how your child will be learning in the fall."

If parents chose the at-home model, but change their mind after August 7, they will be able to change their preference at the beginning of the second quarter, officials said.

Parents will be able to switch their students to the at-home model at any time.

The video in the player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopback to schoolcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagochicago public schools
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Parents, teachers voice concerns with CPS reopening plan
West Town girl, 12, raises money for Belmont Cragin fire victims
CTU reiterates calls for remote learning in fall
CPS CEO Janice Jackson discusses back-to-school framework
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 9, killed in Near North Side shooting: police
Private prom of 270 students, chaperones investigated after attendees test positive for COVID-19
Cook County COVID-19 guideline changes delayed to next week
Felon charged with shooting CPD officers has decade-long history of drug, gun crimes
42-year-old Air Force veteran recovers from COVID-19
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Millions of jobless left frightened as $600 federal payment expires
Show More
Illinois reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Charges filed in NW Side police shootout; officer remains in ICU
Taste of Orland Park begins Friday
Rep. LaShawn Ford defends Mike Madigan as calls for resignation continue
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, comfortable
More TOP STORIES News