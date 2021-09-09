CPS COVID cases Chicago: Nearly 3K isolating after possible virus exposure; Lane Tech HS has most

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CPS is fighting a growing number of COVID infections and cases of close contact.Of all the schools with positive cases, Lane Tech has the most students in isolation.Two cases at the Roscoe Village high school have led to a staggering 408 identified as close contacts. All of them are now in quarantine.The increase in the number of known infections at CPS comes as the district updated its dashboard for COVID metrics on Wednesday evening.That dashboard now shows there are currently at least 160 confirmed cases district-wide, including 89 students and 71 staff, with nearly 3,000 people in isolation as a result.The news comes less than two weeks since the first day back to school, and just a couple of days after the district called on unvaccinated students who traveled out of state over the holiday to quarantine for seven to 10 days.Chicago's top doctor has cautioned in the past that this increase in the number of cases was expected as students return to school.Negotiations on that and other issues continue behind the scenes between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union.For more information about COVID cases in CPS, visit