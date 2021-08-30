Chicago Public School students face bus shortage, COVID protocols on 1st day back

WATCH: CPS returns to classroom with COVID protocols in effect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10986772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Public Schools faces a school bus shortage and COVID protocols, including a CPS daily health screener, on its 1st day back.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the first day of the new school year for CPS students. They return in-person, with new COVID protocols in place and transportation challenges.Some students at John Garvy Elementary School and across the city will be left without a bus ride on their first day of school.CPS estimates that number to be roughly 2,100 kids.A mass resignation of school bus drivers led to the cancellation of bus service for those students. Mostly selective enrollment and magnet school students are affected, officials said.CPS said the bus companies have informed them that approximately 10% of their bus drivers have resigned, with at least 73 drivers resigning on Friday alone.A statement from the district said, "According to the bus companies, the rush of resignations was likely driven by the vaccination requirements. As a result, the district went from being able to provide all eligible students a bus route, to being unable to accommodate transportation for approximately 2,100 students within a matter of days."CPS has offered those families a $1,000 stipend for the first two weeks, with $500 per month after.CPS said it is saddened and frustrated by the situation and apologizes to families who are impacted by this.Students are back in the classroom full-time and in-person for the first time since March of 2020.Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to visits several schools Monday morning, welcoming kids back to class.She plans to walk along a safe passage route to greet students and staff at Courtenay Elementary in Uptown at 7:15 a.m.Safety measures will be in place, including universal masking and 3 feet of social distancing. Vaccinations will also be required for much of the staff."Schools are by far the safest and best places for them to be, both academically, socially, emotionally and physically, for their health," said Dr. Anna Volerman, a pediatrician with University of Chicago Medicine.There are reminders for parents to keep sick kids at home and to run through a health screening each morning. Kids should also wash their hands and keep distance from others.