As CPS students return from spring break, 2 schools have new leadership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public School students go back to class Monday after spring break.

At two schools, they are returning to new leadership, who have replaced the principals they started the school year with.

CPS removed those principals from duty as they conduct investigations against them.

Students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy and at Hyde Park Academy will be meeting their new principles Monday as CPS returns from Spring Break.

Everett Edwards will take the helm for Lindblom in West Englewood after the school's previous principal, Abdul Muhammad, was reassigned following some sort of unknown investigation that "substantiated findings against him."

Hundreds of Lindblom students walked out at the start of the year after Muhammad fired the school's popular assistant principal, Karen Fitzpatrick Carpenter.

School leaders are hosting a virtual meeting later Monday night, where they will discuss the sudden leadership changes at the school.

At Hyde Park Academy, Kenneth McNeal is now the administrator-in-charge after CPS suspended former principal Antonio Ross, also due to an investigation that is not public.

There is a meeting Monday night for Hyde Park Academy parents to answer questions about the leadership shake up.

