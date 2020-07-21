cps

CTU President Jesse Sharkey reiterates calls for remote learning in fall for CPS

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big question for many Chicago families right now is what will school look like in the fall?

Chicago Public Schools are planning for a combination of remote learning and in-person instruction. The Chicago Teachers Union says that is not safe.

CPS, mayor release hybrid learning framework for possible Chicago school reopenings in fall

CTU president Jesse Sharkey joined ABC7 Tuesday morning to talk about teachers' position.

"Right now, we just don't think it is safe. The virus is spiking. It is moving the wrong direction and it's really important that the public build confidence in public schools and going back in-person is not the right call right now," Sharkey said.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson discusses CPS back-to-school framework

Sharkey also expressed concerns that CPS might not have the resources necessary to mitigate risk from COVID-19.

Full CPS preliminary reopening framework

Students will have the option to opt-out of in-person instruction, CPS said. Staff with medical or caretaking needs will have their leave of absence or accommodation requests assessed in late July.

Families, students and staff can submit feedback through July 31. Click here to take the CPS survey.

CPS will also hold five meetings (three in English, two in Spanish). You must register in advance to participate.
  • Monday, July 27, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; English; register at cpsreopeningconversation1.eventbrite.com


  • Tuesday, July 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Spanish; register at cpsreopeningconversation2.eventbrite.com


  • Wednesday, July 29, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; Spanish; register at cpsreopeningconversation3.eventbrite.com


  • Thursday, July 30, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; English; register at cpsreopeningconversation4.eventbrite.com


  • Friday, July 31, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; English; register at cpsreopeningconversation5.eventbrite.com
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    educationchicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocpschicago public schoolscoronavirus illinoischicago teachers unioncovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CPS
    CPS CEO Janice Jackson discusses back-to-school framework
    CPS releases hybrid-learning framework for new school year in fall
    Chicago Teachers Union calls for remote learning in fall
    Chicago Teachers Union calls for remote learning in fall
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
    Chicago to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants
    IDES asks some to pay back Illinois unemployment benefits
    25 shot, 4 fatally, Monday in Chicago
    CPD releases video showing confrontation near Grant Park Columbus statue protest
    FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
    What should Chicago do with its Christopher Columbus statues?
    Show More
    Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, scattered storms Tuesday
    Illinois reports 1,173 new COVID-19 cases
    Metra extends free rides for medical workers through August
    SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket delivers communications satellite
    U-46 Elgin School District proposed plan calls for remote learning until October
    More TOP STORIES News