Chicago COVID-19: CPS, Lightfoot release hybrid-learning framework for new school year in fall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools officials and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday outlined what school might look like in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The tentative plan involves most students using a hybrid-learning model, through both in-school and at-home classes.However the Chicago Teacher's Union doesn't believe it's safe enough to do that, saying that until a clear plan is worked out and in place, there simply would not be enough time to prepare.While Lightfoot has resisted rushing into a decision, the teacher's union wants the school district to make a decision now."This preliminary framework represents the next step in our community-wide discussion on how we ensure our children stay safe, engaged, and resume learning when our school year begins in September," Lightfoot said Friday.The plan released Friday will not be the district's final decision, which will be released in early August. CPS still wants feedback from parents, students and teachers over the next two weeks. The district has launched a survey and will hold five virtual meetings to gather feedback.A final decision on in-person instruction will be made in late August.The district is following the guidance of state and local health officials, and the preliminary framework is designed to adapt to the evolving public health situation, CPS officials said. The district will only begin hybrid-learning, which includes in-person instruction, if it is deemed safe to do so based on the latest public health guidance.Most students will learn at home and learn at school through the hybrid-learning model. CPS will plan to start the school year with a hybrid in-person and at-home learning model that can transition to fully remote or fully in-person as public health dictates. This plan will allow the district to maximize in-person instruction for students while prioritizing the health and safety of school communities. As part of this plan, students completing in-person learning will be assigned to pods, which are groups of approximately 15 students. The model will allow for approximately 50% of CPS' student population to attend school in-person on any given day.Through a hybrid 2-1-2 scheduling model, each student pod will spend the same two consecutive days each week learning at school, the same two days learning independently at home, and each Wednesday they will participate in real-time virtual instruction with their classroom teacher.Given the diverse course scheduling requirements in grades 11 and 12, most high school juniors and seniors will learn from home full-time, with schools encouraged to safely bring in juniors and seniors who need additional academic or social and emotional support, or students who are engaged in specialty programming, such as Career and Technical Education programming that can't be accessed at home. Additionally, given the unique needs of students in special education cluster programs, the small size of the programs and the existing layout of spaces, in-person instruction will be available to them every day. If schools have the space and staffing available to allow students back daily, diverse learners and English learners will be prioritized.Face covering requirements, daily temperature checks, health screenings and cleaning protocols will be put in place. Cloth face coverings will be provided to all students and staff and disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer will be available in all classrooms and throughout school buildings. The district is also hiring approximately 400 additional custodians to execute stringent cleaning and disinfection protocols.Students will have the option to opt-out of in-person instruction. Staff with medical or caretaking needs will have their leave of absence or accommodation requests addressed through revised procedures that will be communicated in late July.The district will be enacting new requirements for learning based on Illinois State Board of Education guidance, including ensuring each student is participating in a minimum of five hours of instruction or schoolwork per day, developing an attendance tracking model for students, transitioning to e-learning on Google platforms district-wide, and implementing additional measures to further improve the educational experience.CPS will continue to work with schools to identify and provide computing devices to students who still need them, and through Chicago Connected, the district will extend hotspot coverage for Students in Temporary Living Situations and expand free, high-speed internet access to 100,000 CPS students.More than 50,000 parents responded to the most recent survey, and the district conducted over 25 focus groups of students, parents and staff to gain insight into expectations and needs for the fall, CPS officials said.To gather feedback specifically on the preliminary framework, the district has launched a new survey, and will hold five stakeholder meetingsFamilies, students and staff should submit feedback by July 31. 