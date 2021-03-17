CPS sets date for high school students to return to classrooms; Chicago Teachers Union pushes back

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools announced Tuesday that it has set a target date for high schoolers to return to in-person learning for the start of the system's fourth quarter, but the teachers union said there's not a deal yet.In a statement Tuesday, the Chicago Teachers Union said there is no agreement, claiming the district put out information preemptively.CPS CEO Janice Jackson will speak at Roosevelt High School in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to give an update on the district's progress on vaccinating staff and teachers. The school is also a vaccination site.Some CPS parents hope the target date gets set in stone."This is a step forward in a big way for the city of Chicago," said Rev. David Griggs, a CPS parent.CPS hopes to have high schoolers back to in-person learning through a hybrid schedule by April 19. If all goes to plan, all of Willie Preston's six kids will be back in class, including his eager freshman at Walter Payton."It's going to be the first time he's ever walked inside a building so he, he is so excited," Preston said. "So it's a year later than expected, but we're about to get that real true freshman experience."Griggs' daughter is a freshman at Whitney Young."Our children will be able to move to the next phase of their lives, their learning, their journeys," he said. "We will not get back to normal, but we will certainly move to a new normal."He said this return will also mean a fresh start."It will improve the social, emotional and academic development that children have been at risk in this new model over the last 12 months," Griggs said.However, the target date will depend upon a joint agreement between the District and CTU.In a statement, CTU said, in part: "We have no agreement on returning to in-person learning in high schools on any date, nor will there be an agreement until we know our school buildings can reopen safely."The district plans to host a high school town hall meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday for anyone who may have questions or concerns.