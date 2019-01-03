Chicago Public Schools teacher charged with sex abuse

Months after the sexual abuse scandal that rocked Chicago Public Schools, one of its teachers is accused of groping students.

Months after the sexual abuse scandal that rocked Chicago Public Schools, one of its teachers has been accused of groping students.

Investigators said four young girls came forward to report the abuse, telling authorities that the teacher touched them inappropriately. Police said one of the victims was a 15-year-old student who was helping him while performing community service hours.

Police arrested 55-year-old Julio Mora. Mora is a CPS math Teacher at Cardenas Elementary. He has been charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Police said Mora inappropriately touched and fondled four girls, all under the age of 18. According to court documents, at least one of the allegations took place on school property.

A spokesperson for CPS said in a statement, "Protecting students is our highest priority, and the district took immediate action this fall to remove Mora from his position after learning of an abuse allegation. We appreciate law enforcement's response to these serious allegations, and the district's Office of Student Protections and Title IX is working to coordinate supports for the affected students."

Mora was released from the Cook County Jail. He is on electronic ankle monitoring. The judge said Mora is prohibited from contact with minors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
