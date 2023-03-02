Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors return to the ring in 'Creed III'

'Creed III' actor/director Michael B. Jordan and actor Jonathan Majors were just in Chicago talking about getting in the ring to rock this sequel to the core.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Creed III" hits theaters on March 3, and Michael B. Jordan isn't just the star this time - he's the director!

Jordan and actor Jonathan Majors were just in Chicago talking about getting in the ring to rock this sequel to the core.

RELATED | Michael B. Jordan tops 'Creed III' premiere week with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Life is good for Adonis Creed, until a friend from a tough time in his past appears. Damian will do whatever it takes to make up for the time he lost behind bars.

Jordan is making his directorial debut.

"That's just who I am, I sink or swim," said Jordan, who also plays Adonis. "You gotta go big or go home for me... I knew it was going to be a challenge, on a lot of different levels, but at the same time, growing up with Adonis, it's the first time I played a character three times, I knew the world, I knew the boxing, I knew what to expect for the most part.

And I knew that there was nobody else I wanted to tell the story other than myself, so I just thought it was the perfect move for me."

He spoke about how Adonis has changed and evolved from a boy to a man over the years.

"We had the opportunity to see him fall in love, find out who he is, be challenged and also persevere through all the hardships that life brings at you," Jordan said.

"We were setting out to make the best boxing film ever, and one thing I knew I could bring to that was an adversary that had the complexity to match the hero, and push the hero, and also push myself," said Jonathan Majors, who plays Damian.

Jordan came to Chicago to promote the first "Creed," and one of his early acting jobs was in our city.

"My first movie I ever did, "Hardball," was shot right here, About a Chicago inner city baseball team over at Cabrini Green when it used to be here," he said. "So, this used to be a home for me, I love it, glad to be back."