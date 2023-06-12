WATCH LIVE

Caught on camera: 10-foot crocodile puts up fight as trappers remove it from Florida pool

Monday, June 12, 2023 9:59PM
10-foot crocodile puts up fight as trappers remove it from pool: VIDEO
A crocodile in Florida put up a fight as trappers removed it from a pool.

KEY WEST, Fla. (WLS) -- A crocodile is back in its home waters after a dip in a Florida pool.

The crocodile put on a fight when trappers tried to pull it out of the water.

Homeowners found the large reptile on Sunday morning in Monroe County, which includes Key West.

The trappers eventually got the 10-foot crocodile under control and released it back in its normal habitat.

