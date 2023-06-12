A crocodile in Florida put up a fight as trappers removed it from a pool.

Caught on camera: 10-foot crocodile puts up fight as trappers remove it from Florida pool

KEY WEST, Fla. (WLS) -- A crocodile is back in its home waters after a dip in a Florida pool.

The crocodile put on a fight when trappers tried to pull it out of the water.

SEE ALSO | Florida man loses arm after attacked by 10-foot alligator

Homeowners found the large reptile on Sunday morning in Monroe County, which includes Key West.

The trappers eventually got the 10-foot crocodile under control and released it back in its normal habitat.

READ MORE | 'I saw his eyes': Driver spots 11-foot alligator roaming in Texas neighborhood