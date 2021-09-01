coronavirus indiana

Crown Point schools COVID: IN school district institutes mask mandate after nearly 900 quarantined

Crown Point, Indiana schools previously mask-optional
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Indiana COVID: School dis. mandates masks as nearly 900 quarantine

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- A school district in northwest Indiana is changing its COVID policy after dozens have tested positive for the virus, forcing nearly 900 to quarantine.

Crown Point Community Schools will now require masks in all of its buildings during the school day.

The district said this will allow them to keep more students in class.

Fifty five students and staff have tested positive for COVID since the start of the school year, forcing nearly 900 others to quarantine.

More than 600 students and staff in the Crown Point Community School District were placed into quarantine as of last week due to exposure to COVID-19, or more than 6% of all students and staff in the district.

School official said 44 students and three staff members tested positive for the virus during the second week of school. Face coverings were previously required only on school buses -- only because it's a federal rule.

"It's very scary," said one parent, who asked to remain unnamed. "It's very scary because I don't want my kids to get sick with COVID."

SEE MORE: Hundreds of Crown Point students, staff quarantine after COVID exposure

That parent has two students in the district, and said two thirds of her younger's child's class are at home. She said the district's mask-optional policy wasn't working.

"You're going to run out of staff," the parent said. "You're going to run out of students to teach. They're asking them to quarantine for two weeks."

Some expressed support for a mandate at the school board meeting last week.

"Things have changed in the world with the amount of spread," said David Warne, Crown Point Community School Board president. "And I'm a little bit more in the belief that let's just jump ahead of it and mandate the masks."

The district is required, in mask-optional settings, to quarantine students and staff who were within 6 feet of a person who tests positive. That rule is mandated by the Indiana governor's executive order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscrown pointface maskcoronavirus indianaschoolscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Hundreds of Crown Point students, staff quarantine for COVID exposure
Gary church offers $50 per COVID shot after pastor overcomes virus
Gary public school students return to class with masks on
2 Lake Station teens in ICU more than 12 weeks with COVID
TOP STORIES
2nd life ring placed in Rogers Park after teen drowning, 1st removed
Facebook group tracks down serial egg thrower on North, NW sides
CSU soccer player learns to walk again after shooting on rideshare job
Ex-Schaumburg tech CEO pleads guilty in US Capitol riot case
Man shot while driving girl to school on West Side: CFD
Man dies after being found shot outside West Side school
Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle
Show More
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
Slain officer's mother thanks Chicago in letter on daughter's birthday
KISS tour postponed after Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News