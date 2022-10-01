CTA celebrates 75 years with free vintage bus, train rides through Loop

The CTA is breaking out a fleet of vintage trains and buses Saturday with free rides through the loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority began operations 75 years ago Saturday.

The CTA was created to maintain the existing patchwork of private companies that ran the city's elevated line and busways.

To celebrate its diamond jubilee, the CTA will be offering rides on its Heritage Fleet buses and trains. The collection of vintage vehicles were in operation from the 1920s through the 1970s.

The vintage trains will circle the loop. Tickets will be required, the free tickets can be picked up at Daley Plaza starting at 9:30 a.m.

Riders can board the free bus trips at the Loop Link Station along Washington Street, between Clark and Dearborn, across from Daley Plaza.