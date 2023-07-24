CTA Blue Line commuters brace for impact of station closures on Near West Side

CTA Blue Line construction has Chicago commuters bracing for the impact of station closures on the Forest Park branch.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday morning commuters are bracing for impact on the CTA Blue Line as construction gets underway.

The massive project on the Forest Park branch, which runs down the center of the Eisenhower, will close multiple stations in the coming months.

The CTA began the first phase of the Forest Park Branch Rebuild at 3 a.m. Sunday, so Monday will be the first day for riders to adjust to the changes for their morning commute to work.

This will impact people heading toward the Near West Side and the Illinois Medical District as some CTA Blue Line stations are temporarily closed for rebuilding.

It's expected to help eliminate service delays on the Blue Line and improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

The Clinton, UIC-Halsted and Racine stations will be closed until late August.

Trains will still run between the O'Hare and LaSalle stations and between the Forest Park and Illinois Medical District stations.

The CTA is adding train cars to the Green Line, which runs parallel to the Blue Line, to help. Fares on the Pink and Green lines will also be reduced by half.

There will also be a 24/7 shuttle bus service during the project.

An express shuttle, between Jackson and the Medical District, will be available during the morning and evening rush hours.