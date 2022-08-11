Man charged in CTA bus stop crash that killed teen girl and injured 3 others at 79th and Racine

A family is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was killed Friday night waiting near a bus stop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is now charged for a crash that killed a teenage girl last Friday night while she was waiting with her mother at a CTA bus stop near 79th and Racine on Chicago's South Side.

Three other people were also injured.

32-year-old Swayne Owens is accused of being under the influence and running a red light, hitting an SUV which then hit Angela Short and her mother Kennetta Bradford at the bus stop.

Just two weeks out from starting her first year of high school at Chicago Vocational School, the soft-spoken 14-year-old died right there waiting to get to her dad's house.

Short was her father's only daughter, and her mother's youngest. Bradford was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. She remains hospitalized with broken bones and a punctured lung from the impact.

Owens remains at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was initially taken in serious condition, but is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital the night of the crash in fair condition.