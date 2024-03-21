CTA bus routes around the city will soon see more service; 29 routes getting increases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More CTA bus service is coming soon on 29 routes around the city, the Chicago Transit Authority announced Wednesday.

Most of the new service will be during weekdays, with extra Saturday service on the 77 Belmont bus and 81 Lawrence bus.

Starting on March 29, bus routes will return to nearly pre-COVID scheduled service levels, the agency said. CTA said they're targeting a variety of routes that have experienced strong ridership recovery.

The routes that will see more frequent service in spring 2024 are:

#3 King Drive

#8 Halsted

#9 Ashland

#X9 Ashland Express

#20 Madison

#29 State

#36 Broadway

#49B North Western

#50 Damen

#52 Kedzie

#52A South Kedzie

#53 Pulaski

#54 Cicero

#55 Garfield

#60 Blue Island/26th

#66 Chicago

#70 Division

#71 71st/South Shore

#72 North

#75 74th-75th

#77 Belmont

#79 79th

#81 Lawrence

#82 Kimball-Homan

#85 Central

#90 Harlem

#111 11th/King Drive

#115 Pullman/115th

#155 Devon

The CTA said they expect to add rail service on the L in the late spring and summer, especially during the AM and PM rush periods on weekdays, along the Red, Green, Brown and Purple Lines, as well as the O'Hare branch of the Blue Line as new operators complete their training.