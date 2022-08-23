Joliet man charged with battery after man shoved onto CTA train tracks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was charged with battery after Chicago police said he pushed someone onto CTA train tracks on the Near West Side earlier this month.

Police released video of the incident, which occurred on August 5 at a station in the 400-block of South Damen Avenue, where Blue Line trains travel through. In the video, the suspect is seen crossing paths with a man, who they push from the platform and onto the tracks.

The victim, 26 years old, was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Police said James Stamps, 28, of Joliet was taken into custody on Monday. He has been charged with one count of aggravated battery in a public place.

Stamps is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.