Owner of downtown Naperville massage business arrested for unwanted sexual contact with client

Austin J. Arianoutsos, the owner of downtown Naperville massage business YangRising, on Washington Street, was arrested for unwanted sexual contact.

Austin J. Arianoutsos, the owner of downtown Naperville massage business YangRising, on Washington Street, was arrested for unwanted sexual contact.

Austin J. Arianoutsos, the owner of downtown Naperville massage business YangRising, on Washington Street, was arrested for unwanted sexual contact.

Austin J. Arianoutsos, the owner of downtown Naperville massage business YangRising, on Washington Street, was arrested for unwanted sexual contact.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The owner of a downtown Naperville massage business was arrested Friday, after being accused of making unwanted sexual contact with a client.

Austin J. Arianoutsos, 35, of Naperville owns YangRising, located at 25 S. Washington St., Suite 212, Naperville police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police sought charges of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after an investigation into an incident that took place Jan. 5, in which Arianoutsos allegedly made unwanted contact of a sexual nature with a client.

He is also charged with practicing massage therapy without a license, after his license was placed in "Refuse to Renew" status.

SEE ALSO: Artificial intelligence runs fully-operational kitchen at Mall of India food court in Naperville

The Illinois Department of Professional Regulation had not renewed his license after "unprofessional conduct associated with unprofessional and immoral conduct as exhibited by sexual misconduct during the course of providing massage for compensation services to a client."

Naperville police said they don't know if anyone else could have been victimized by Arianoutsos, but anyone with information should call (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.