WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Celebrate CTA, Pace and Metra workers during your commute on Transit Employee Appreciation Day

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 18, 2024 11:04AM
Celebrate CTA employees on Transit Employee Appreciation Day
CTA is encouraging riders to say 'thank you' to the transit workers they see on their daily commute.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is National Transit Employee Appreciation Day!

Riders of the CTA, Pace and Metra are asked to give a friendly "thank you" to bus drivers, rail operators and all workers.

People can also use #TEAD to express appreciation to those who keep the city's transit systems moving 24 hours a day.

READ ALSO: The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse

The CTA asked riders if there was an employee that has made their experience extra special.

To give a direct shout out to a specific employee visit transitchicago.com/feedback/.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW