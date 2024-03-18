Celebrate CTA, Pace and Metra workers during your commute on Transit Employee Appreciation Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is National Transit Employee Appreciation Day!
Riders of the CTA, Pace and Metra are asked to give a friendly "thank you" to bus drivers, rail operators and all workers.
People can also use #TEAD to express appreciation to those who keep the city's transit systems moving 24 hours a day.
The CTA asked riders if there was an employee that has made their experience extra special.
To give a direct shout out to a specific employee visit transitchicago.com/feedback/.