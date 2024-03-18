Celebrate CTA, Pace and Metra workers during your commute on Transit Employee Appreciation Day

CTA is encouraging riders to say 'thank you' to the transit workers they see on their daily commute.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is National Transit Employee Appreciation Day!

Riders of the CTA, Pace and Metra are asked to give a friendly "thank you" to bus drivers, rail operators and all workers.

People can also use #TEAD to express appreciation to those who keep the city's transit systems moving 24 hours a day.

The CTA asked riders if there was an employee that has made their experience extra special.

To give a direct shout out to a specific employee visit transitchicago.com/feedback/.