CTA launches new rail safety awareness campaign, hoping to keep people off tracks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority launched its new rail safety awareness campaign, hoping to get people on board with staying off CTA tracks.

The agency said so far this year, through August, almost 1,200 people trespassed, climbing down four feet onto tracks.

"I think it's very stupid and very unsafe to do it, so you should always maintain safety first," said CTA Pink Line rider Alberto Mangano.

The CTA's latest safety awareness effort launched this week, even though the transit authority said it's seen a decline in incidents from last year.

This campaign features a series of public safety announcements in the style of graphic novels, which can be seen on every platform and in train cars, especially at high volume stations.

"We really want people to look twice and think, 'Hey, what's that about? What's the message there?'" said CTA spokesperson Brian Steele.

The CTA said trespassing happens almost every day, causing trains to shut down and setting off delays. And, while transit authorities say graffiti artists are behind many of the breaches, it's more common for people to climb onto tracks to pick up something they dropped.

"He was arguing with this girlfriend," said CTA Green Line rider Darryl Lee. "She slapped the phone out of his hand so, after the 'L' left, he went down there and picked up his phone."

CTA personnel said people who climb onto tracks are risking their lives. Trains are powered by a third rail, which carries 600 volts of direct electricity.

"Our concern is that some customers may have become complacent about the dangers of going on the tracks," Steele said.

Customers are asked to tell a CTA station worker if the drop an item on the tracks.

The CTA is also looking at technology to help keep people off the tracks and riders safe. The current public awareness campaign will run through at least the end of the year.