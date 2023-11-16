3 people injured after SUV slams into bus near Museum Campus, CTA officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a crash involving CTA bus near Chicago's Museum Campus in the South Loop.

It happened Thursday morning after 9 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Columbus Drive at Roosevelt Road.

Chopper 7 is currently over the scene now.

According to preliminary information from the CTA, an SUV appears to have slammed into the back of a CTA bus.

One person was transported to Northwestern Hospital and two people were taken to Insight Hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Both sides of Columbus are closed, according to Chicago police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.