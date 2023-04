Chicago police are searching for these three women who allegedly robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train Friday night.

Police searching for 3 women after allegedly beating, robbing passenger on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for these three women who allegedly robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train Friday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the train at the 79th Street Station, according to police.

Police say the suspects approached and beat the passenger before taking off with their belongings.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood