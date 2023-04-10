CTA riders express concerns after several passengers beaten, robbed on Red Line trains recently

Chicago police are searching for these three women who allegedly robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several passengers have been beaten and robbed recently on the Red Line, according to police.

One of those incidents happened just off the Chinatown Red Line stop, where many riders expressed their concerns.

Officials released multiple community alerts Sunday trying to find who is terrorizing the CTA.

"Just a lot of people bothering you, like won't take no for an answer and you're trying to mind your business," said CTA rider Brode Boyd.

Mass Transit Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding these three female suspects who, police say, beat and robbed someone while on a Red Line train at the 79th Street Station around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

"What is the safest way to get around because I don't have a car here -- I don't want to drive here. We are in the city, so obviously we take public transportation but if I can't even rely on that, I don't even know what I'm to do," said CTA rider Estela Romero.

That isn't the only incident police are trying to solve.

On Tuesday, they say two suspects held a knife up to a victim on the Red Line that was heading northbound, and took their cell phone and backpack.

And on March 28, a victim was followed by a suspect after leaving the Cermak/Chinatown train station around 7:45 a.m., punching the victim in the face and knocking them to the ground.

"It's crazy. I think we should travel in a group instead of traveling alone. That's what I'm trying to do with my friends, too," said CTA rider Hai Truong.

Each are all terrifying incidents that had left riders hesitant to ride the CTA at any hour.

"It's jarring to know that it's happening at any point in time now," said CTA rider Pooja Menon.

Menon said she has felt a heightened presence by patrol officers recently but still, it's hard to not be worried when you hear of crimes like these taking the CTA every day.

"I just keep seeing more CTA security personnel, but also CPD and canine units in general," she said/ "Even in the mornings, all throughout the whole day, I just see at least two officers in the station at all times."

"Just hopefully things get better soon and hopefully things don't escalate, crime doesn't escalate as it gets warmer," said CTA rider Adarsh Menon.

If you do recognize any of the suspects, police ask you to contact them immediately.

