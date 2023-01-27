CTA Red Line trains standing at Howard after empty train derails

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line trains are standing at Howard and not operating between Howard and Thorndale because of issues caused by another derailed train.

Chicago fire officials said an empty CTA train derailed near the Howard stop. Another CTA Red Line train with about 25 passengers on it got stuck about a mile behind it because CTA removed power to deal with the derailed cars.

The passengers were evacuated off the train and walked down the tracks to the Morse Station where they could catch a shuttle. No injuries were reported.

Shuttle buses are available between Howard and Belmont in both directions to provide connecting service, CTA said.

CTA is encouraging Red Line passengers to consider alternatives, including buses and the rail lines, until the issues are resolved.