CTA holiday train, bus return for 2022

The CTA holiday train and bus are coming back on the schedule for 2021.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA holiday train and bus are coming back in one week.

The Holiday train is scheduled to start running next Friday on all eight rail lines.

There will be lights, music and of course Santa and his Reindeer.

The Holiday bus starts running Tuesday, November 29.

You can track the train on the CTA's website.

Green Line: Fri 11/25, Sat 11/26, Tue 11/29

Orange Line & Brown Line: Wed 11/30, Thu 12/1, Fri 12/2, Sat 12/3

Red Line: Tue 12/6, Thu 12/8, Sat 12/10

Purple Line: Wed 12/7, Fri 12/9

Pink Line: Tue 12/13, Wed 12/14

Blue Line: Thu 12/15, Fri 12/16, Sat 12/17

Yellow Line Skokie Swift Bird: Mon 12/19

#56 Milwaukee: Tue 11/29 & Wed 11/30

#91 Austin/#92 Foster: Thu 12/1

#22 Clark: Fri 12/2 & Sat 12/3

#97 Skokie: Sat 12/3

#74 Fullerton: Tue 12/6

#66 Chicago: Wed 12/7 & Thu 12/8

#126 Jackson: Fri 12/9

#12 Roosevelt: Sat 12/10

#62 Archer: Tue 12/13

#49 Western/#X49 Western Exp.: Wed 12/14 & Thu 12/15

#3 King Drive: Fri 12/16 & Sat 12/17

#79 79th: Tue 12/20

#28 Stony Island: Wed 12/21

#29 State: Thu 12/22

#J14 Jeffrey Jump: Fri 12/23