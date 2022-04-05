CTA Red Line train operator pushed onto tracks at Granville stop, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA Red Line train operator was injured after being pushed onto the tracks at the Granville stop Monday night.CTA tweeted around 8:40 p.m. that 95th-bound Red Line trains were standing at Granville due to an injured train operator. Officials the operator was pushed onto the tracks by an unknown person for unknown reasons.The operator did not make contact with the third rail, CTA officials said. They were being checked out at the station, and the extent of their injuries are not yet known.CTA is working with Chicago police to identify the suspect, officials said.Southbound Red Line trains were standing at Granville briefly after the operator was pushed, but normal service has resumed, CTA said.