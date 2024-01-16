Red Line suspended on North Side; Purple, Yellow lines delayed due to mechanical issues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Red Line service is suspended between Howard and Belmont Tuesday morning, due to a mechanical problem on a train, the CTA said. The Purple and Yellow lines were also standing at Howard due to a mechanical problem around the same time.

Red Line trains were only operating between 95th and Belmont as of about 7:30 a.m.

Shuttle buses are available, the CTA said.

The No. 22 Clark bus or the No. 151 Sheridan bus could also be options for commuters.

Yellow and Purple Line trains were standing at Howard just after 7:35 a.m.

Service resumed just before 8 a.m. with delays.

Loop-bound Purple Line Express trains are making local stops between Howard and Belmont, the CTA said just after 8 a.m.

The No. 97 Skokie bus and the No. 201 Central/Ridge could be other options for commuters.

The CTA asked commuters to allow for extra travel time during the morning rush hour.

Dangerous cold remains in the Chicago area, with wind chills as low as -35 Tuesday.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.