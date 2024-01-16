Chicago weather forecast: Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of area; CPS closes schools Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dangerous cold remains in the Chicago area, with wind chills as low as -35.

Accuweather Tracy Butler says despite some sun Tuesday, there will be a high temperature of just one degree.

In Illinois, a Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Livingston, McHenry and northern Will counties until noon Tuesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory will then go into effect at noon Tuesday for those counties and remain in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

In northwest Indiana, a Wind Chill Advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. CST for Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties. For LaPorte and Starke counties, the advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m. CST.

Dangerously cold weather continues in Chicago Tuesday, with low temperatures impacting O'Hare and Midway airports and schools closings.

These bitter temperatures are having an impact on travel. As of 4:25 a.m. at O'Hare, 119 flights have already been canceled, with 76 flights canceled at Midway.

On the roads, many vehicles just gave out, stalling on the roadways.

On Monday, Tesla drivers struggling to find working charging stations were stuck in Evergreen Park and Oakbrook. In fact - car batteries are flying off the shelves at some shops.

"In this type of weather, either when it's hot or very cold, they stop working," said Aztek Auto Parts and Repair co-owner Filiberto Magallanes. "Your oil changes, your tire pressures, make sure your anti-freeze is full."

Metra is using flames to keep the tracks warm and clear of snow and ice to keep trains running smoothly.

As a reminder, before you leave the house and head for the airport for a flight, check with your airline and your specific flight for an update.

Chicago Public Schools has canceled and rescheduled all events scheduled to be held in their buildings on Monday due to the weather conditions. CPS classes and after-school activities are canceled on Tuesday due to the extreme temperatures. There will be no remote learning.

SEE ALSO | School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List

Experts advise if you do not have to leave home, stay indoors. These temperatures can be potentially life-threatening.

Doctors warn, with wind chills this high, frostbite and hypothermia can set in within a manner of minutes. If you do have to head to work and take public transportation, layer up and prepare for a bitter cold start to the day.

Warming centers open as temperatures drop

Chicago activated its warming centers through Wednesday.

The centers open when temperatures are 32 degrees. They are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Warming centers include the Inspiration Corporation at 4554 N Broadway #207, La Casa Norte at 1736 W 47th St, Lincoln Park Community Services at 1521 N Sedwick St, the Matthew House at 3722 S Indiana, the Broadway Youth Center at 1023 W. Irving Park Road and the Covenant House at 2934 W. Lake Street.

The Harold Washington Library has opened the lower level as a 24/7 warming center through Jan. 17 for anyone in need. At least 66 new migrant arrivals have been moved there as they await permanent shelter placement.

The Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie is open 24 hours to help families find emergency shelter. The Chicago Department of Family & Support Services has also expanded outreach teams to encourage unhoused residents to seek shelter or warming options as they conduct well-being checks.

Warming centers in Cook County will be open 24/7 through Wednesday.

Warming centers in other Chicago-area counties:

Gary, Indiana said it has also opened warming centers, including the Calumet Township Multi-Purpose facility, Ambridge-Mann Community Center, Brother's Keeper, Restoration House Shelter for Men and Serenity House.