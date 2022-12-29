Man kicked, beaten, hit with bottle at Loop CTA station: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old man was beaten, kicked and hit in the face with a bottle Wednesday night on a Red Line platform in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The man was at the Monroe station in the 0- to 100-block of South State Street just after 10:50 a.m., when multiple male suspects beat, kicked and hit him in the face with a bottle before leaving, CPD said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, and three male suspects were taken into custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

