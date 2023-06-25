Woman dies after falling onto CTA Red Line tracks at Lakeview platform: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after accidentally falling onto CTA tracks early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

It happened at a CTA Red Line station in the Lakeview neighborhood's 3900 block of North Sheridan Road just after 3:30 a.m., police said.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was on the platform when she accidentally fell. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

