CTA Kimball-bound trains bypassing Sedgwick Brown Line stop after woman struck

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Brown Line trains toward Kimball are running but are bypassing the Sedgwick stop after a woman was struck Friday afternoon.

Service was halted for about half an hour around 4 p.m. after CTA officials said a woman was struck by a train at the Sedgewick stop.

Chicago police said she was taken to Northwestern Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

It was not immediately known when trains would resume stopping at Sedgwick, but commuters should plan for alternate routes and check for CTA service alerts for updates.

No further information was immediately available.