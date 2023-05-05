CTA gets $200M in federal funding for new train cars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is getting a massive influx of money for new train cars.
Crain's is reporting the federal government is giving the Chicago Transit Authority $200 million that will go toward purchasing 300 new state-of-the-art cars.
READ MORE: CTA Purple Line, Red Line project continues with upcoming Edgewater community space
The CTA is expected to have to come up with at least another $200 million to fully pay for the new cars.
The federal funding comes from President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which was passed and signed into law in 2022.