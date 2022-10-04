Forest Park pleads for more help as overdoses on CTA trains continue to rise

The Village of Forest Park is calling on the CTA for additional help at its Blue and Green Line stops as drug overdoses continue to rise.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The end of the Blue Line in Forest Park is where village officials say problems begin with handling an influx of people who are overdosing on drugs or who are homeless.

Village officials joined together Tuesday claiming emergency calls for the CTA stop are on the rise. The Forest Park Fire Department said they have responded nearly 350 times so far this year.

"Yesterday alone, we responded three times to this location for various calls. Overdoses, mental health emergencies and alcohol-related calls," said Phil Chiappetta, Forrest Park fire chief.

The Green Line also ends at Forest Park.

Mayor Rory Hoskins said it's a strain on the already limited resources for the village of 14,000 people to patrol two major train lines. While the Cook County Sheriff's Department is lending a hand with patrols, Hoskins said so much more is needed.

"Any kind of resources we can have any kind of new partnerships that we can form with our state and county partners, we are more than willing to do our part," Hoskins said.

A spokesperson for the CTA said the "CTA will also continue to promote a longstanding intergovernmental agreement with Forest Park through which CTA pays off-duty Forest Park Police officers to patrol CTA stations."

In the meantime, Forest Park police confirmed five cases of people on the Blue Line who died from drug overdoses this year.

Luther Syas, with the West Wide Heroine Opioid Task Force said the train goes through what's called the "heroin highway" and that it might be worth having medication like Narcan available on trains.

"I think that would be great because individuals do look out for each other periodically," Syas said. "I think it would be a great idea and it would be cost-effective."

Full Statement from the CTA

The CTA continues to work closely with the village of Forest Park to provide a comfortable, safe environment for commuters. Multiple entities are working to address these larger societal issues that impact our communities. Among the efforts is a CTA partnership with the Night Ministry to provide services and support at the Forest Park station. CTA will also continue to promote a longstanding intergovernmental agreement with Forest Park through which CTA pays off-duty Forest Park Police officers to patrol CTA stations. The agreement, in place for more than a decade, is a way to provide additional police coverage at CTA stations. CTA has similar agreements with Evanston and Oak Park.