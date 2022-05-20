chicago teachers union

CTU Election Day: Chicago Teachers Union votes for new president

Jesse Sharkey not seeking reelection
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CTU votes for new president

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union will vote Friday on who should lead the group for the next three years.

There are three contenders, including current CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. Other candidates are Mary Esposito-Usterbowski and Darnell Dowd.

SEE ALSO | CPS launches 'Please Stay' campaign to combat mental health issues intensified by COVID pandemic

Earlier this spring, Jesse Sharkey announced he would not see re-election. Sharkey will have served four terms in CTU leadership when he leaves his position in June 2022. He will return to the classroom as an educator.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopeducationchicago teachers unionchicago public schoolscpselection
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO TEACHERS UNION
CPS launches mental health campaign
CPS lifts mask mandate Monday, despite CTU pushback
Masks to be optional at Chicago Public Schools starting Monday
CPS CEO: Schools with low vaccination rates urged to keep masks on
TOP STORIES
10 shot, 2 fatally, on Near North Side
13-year-old carjacking suspect critically injured in police shooting
City Council to take up ordinance on curfew changes
Marine veteran seriously injured in Irving Park hit-and-run
Motorcyclist strikes, kills man crossing street on NW Side, police say
Disney celebrates National Streaming Day with drone show over DTLA
City Council committee to vote on NW Side casino plan
Show More
Funerals begin for victims of Buffalo supermarket shooting
Could remains in shrinking Lake Mead be tied to Chicago mob?
Oakbrook Terrace fights back after red light camera permit revoked
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
Chicago Weather: Hot with showers, storms Friday
More TOP STORIES News