CTU Election Day: Chicago Teachers Union votes for new president

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union will vote Friday on who should lead the group for the next three years.
There are three contenders, including current CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. Other candidates are Mary Esposito-Usterbowski and Darnell Dowd.
Earlier this spring, Jesse Sharkey announced he would not see re-election. Sharkey will have served four terms in CTU leadership when he leaves his position in June 2022. He will return to the classroom as an educator.
