'No Matter What' to hold annual Culinary Futures fundraiser in West Town to benefit CPS students

The "No Matter What" nonprofit will hold its 16th annual Culinary Futures fundraiser Sunday, helping CPS students learn in the hospitality industry.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a group helping young people in Chicago reach their highest potential and prepare for careers in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

"No Matter What" is a non-profit dedicated to supporting Chicago Public Schools students with mentorship, career readiness training and mental health healing. The group is getting ready for its Culinary Futures Fundraiser this weekend in West Town.

"No Matter What" was founded by Chicago Police Officer Kenneth Griffin. He joined ABC7 Wednesday with student Christian Stone to talk about the event.

Officer Griffin started out as a chef before joining the police department, and he even worked in Chicago Public Schools.

The Culinary Futures event will be held on from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Fairlie, located at 339 N. Bell Ave.

For more information and to find out how to buy tickets, go to the organization's website.