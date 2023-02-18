Unique, celebrity-themed fitness classes in Chicago area raise thousands of dollars for charity

Looking for workout classes in your area? Consider themed cycling classes that raise money for charity in Oak Park and Tinley Park, IL.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready for the most unique workout class in the Chicago area.

The C.R.A.Z.Y. PSCYCLE CLASS is a one-of-a-kind spin class, where participants dress up in costumes to match the theme of that day's work out. Themes include 70's Disco, Michael Jackson, Back to the 80's, Lady Gaga as well as the holidays.

This unique exercise experience is the brainchild of fitness instructor Craig J. Harris. He teaches these high-energy sessions at LA Fitness in Tinley Park and FFC Oak Park.

"I was inspired to create the class as a departure from the typical cycle class," Harris said. "I wanted to combine the challenge of a cycling class workout with a fun, entertaining experience. It distracts the riders from the tedium of the workout and focuses on the fun."

Beyond its fun and great exercise, the classes are also a resource to raise thousands of dollars for many charities and worthy causes throughout Chicago. Participants are encouraged to donate directly to the causes featured during the class session, and those donations are matched.

So far, the classes have raised thousands of dollars for many charitable organizations including Greater Chicago Food Depository, PAWS Chicago, Girl Scouts, Black Girls Code, Make a Wish Foundation, American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Lurie Children's Hospital, National Network to End Domestic Violence, NAACP, City of Hope and dozens more.

If you would like to join class, you can do so at the following locations (sessions are free with gym membership or guest pass):

LA Fitness - 18400 Convention Center Drive in Tinley Park:

Saturdays 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

FFC in Oak Park - 1114 Lake Street:

Thursdays 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.