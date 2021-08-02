DaBaby posts apology after dropped from Lollapalooza following backlash from homophobic comments

At the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on July 25, DaBaby made false and insulting comments about gay men and HIV. He also spoke crudely about women.
DaBaby defended his comments later on Instagram, CNN reported.
"I wasn't going on a rant. That's called a call to action. That's what that's called, cause I'm a live performer," he said. "I'm the best live performer."
Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lipa were among the names speaking out to condemn the comments.
Dua Lipa, who collaborated with the rapper on a remix of her song "Levitating," said in a statement on her Instagram stories that she was "surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments."
At least one celebrity has spoken out in support of DaBaby.
"If you gonna have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gonna damn sure have people like DaBaby who gonna speak their truth," rapper T.I. said on Instagram about rapper Lil Nas X being openly gay.
Rappers Young Thug and G Herbo replaced DaBaby's spots at the festival, Lollapalooza announced.
Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021
The festival tweeted that it was "founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect and love," and that DaBaby's performance was canceled "with that in mind.
The rapper posted an apology to Insagram Monday, "to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments" he made.
"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," the post said in part. "I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important."
