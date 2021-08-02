lollapalooza

DaBaby posts apology after dropped from Lollapalooza following backlash from homophobic comments

Elton John, Madonna, Questlove condemn rapper's comments
By Rachel Trent, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Will Lollapalooza stay in Chicago?

CHICAGO -- The Lollapalooza musical festival canceled the rapper's performance on Sunday after his comments that were widely condemned as homophobic.

At the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on July 25, DaBaby made false and insulting comments about gay men and HIV. He also spoke crudely about women.

RELATED: Lollapalooza Sunday: Music festival to wrap up as one of city's largest events since pandemic

DaBaby defended his comments later on Instagram, CNN reported.

"I wasn't going on a rant. That's called a call to action. That's what that's called, cause I'm a live performer," he said. "I'm the best live performer."

Elton John, Madonna and Dua Lipa were among the names speaking out to condemn the comments.

Dua Lipa, who collaborated with the rapper on a remix of her song "Levitating," said in a statement on her Instagram stories that she was "surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments."

At least one celebrity has spoken out in support of DaBaby.

"If you gonna have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gonna damn sure have people like DaBaby who gonna speak their truth," rapper T.I. said on Instagram about rapper Lil Nas X being openly gay.

Rappers Young Thug and G Herbo replaced DaBaby's spots at the festival, Lollapalooza announced.



The festival tweeted that it was "founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect and love," and that DaBaby's performance was canceled "with that in mind.

The rapper posted an apology to Insagram Monday, "to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments" he made.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," the post said in part. "I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important."

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagosouth looploopfloridahivlgbtq+rapperhate speechaidslollapalooza
LOLLAPALOOZA
Chicago COVID: Top doc says 'no evidence' Lolla a super-spreader
Lollapalooza cleanup begins in Grant Park
DaBaby dropped from Lolla lineup due to recent homophobic comments
Lollapalooza wraps up as one of city's largest events since pandemic
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News