Chicago police: 2nd suspect charged in robbery, shooting that critically injured Dakotah Earley

Chicago police said a second person was charged in the violent attack on Dakotah Earley in Chicago's Lincoln Park in 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second person has been charged in a brutal attack in Lincoln Park, Chicago police said Tuesday.

It was just over a year ago that Dakotah Earley was shot during a robbery.

The second person arrested and charged in the attack is facing four felony counts, which include attempted first degree murder and armed robbery.

The 18-year-old's name and mug shot have not yet been released. They said the suspect was 17-years-old when he allegedly violently attacked Dakotah Earley.

Earley was shot in May 2022 when he was walking near Wayne and Webster avenues. He was ambushed by robbers and shot three times, including in the head.

The 24-year-old culinary school graduate spent weeks fighting for his life, undergoing numerous surgeries and lost part of his leg.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, was also charged in the attack, along with four other armed robberies on the north side.

The second suspect is expected in bond court Tuesday.