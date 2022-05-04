food truck

Chicago food truck fest returning to Daley Plaza this month

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago food trucks returning to Daley Plaza this month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The weekly Chicago Food Truck Festival will return to Daley Plaza later this month, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection announced Wednesday.

The festival will feature a rotating selection of food trucks from around the city at Daley Plaza every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 20 through Oct. 7

"As downtown workers actively return to offices, either full-time or hybrid, the fest offers the opportunity to support small businesses while enjoying the backdrop of a Chicago landmark," the BACP said.

RELATED: Summer 2022 could be busiest travel season since before COVID

This is the seventh year BACP has organized the fest.

The Chicago Food Truck Fest line-up will be announced each week on BACP social media platforms and using the hashtag #ChiFoodTruckFest.

Below are the Friday dates for the 2022 Chicago Food Truck Fest:

- May 20, 27

- June 3, 10, 17, 24
- July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
- August 5, 12, 19, 26
- September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
- October 7
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopfood truck
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD TRUCK
This vegan food truck is bringing change to a California community
Veteran is on roll with food truck offering coffee and doughnuts
Olympic gold medalist to buy food truck for her mom
Reimagined Taste of Chicago 2021: When & where
TOP STORIES
Police to give update after teen found murdered in Tinley Park home
LIVE: Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit
2 found dead in Edgewater apartment building a day apart
Illinois reports 5,748 new COVID cases, 14 deaths
2 women charged with hiding suburban man's death: court records
CPD increasing patrols downtown amid Chicago crime surge
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Show More
Lightfoot hints at bringing back Columbus statues
Who gets abortions in US, according to CDC data
2 injured, 1 critically, in stabbing: Arlington Heights police
Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News