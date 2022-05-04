Chicago food truck fest returning to Daley Plaza this month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The weekly Chicago Food Truck Festival will return to Daley Plaza later this month, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection announced Wednesday.The festival will feature a rotating selection of food trucks from around the city at Daley Plaza every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 20 through Oct. 7"As downtown workers actively return to offices, either full-time or hybrid, the fest offers the opportunity to support small businesses while enjoying the backdrop of a Chicago landmark," the BACP said.This is the seventh year BACP has organized the fest.The Chicago Food Truck Fest line-up will be announced each week on BACP social media platforms and using the hashtag #ChiFoodTruckFest.Below are the Friday dates for the 2022 Chicago Food Truck Fest:- May 20, 27- June 3, 10, 17, 24- July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29- August 5, 12, 19, 26- September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30- October 7