CHICAGO (WLS) -- The weekly Chicago Food Truck Festival will return to Daley Plaza later this month, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection announced Wednesday.
The festival will feature a rotating selection of food trucks from around the city at Daley Plaza every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 20 through Oct. 7
"As downtown workers actively return to offices, either full-time or hybrid, the fest offers the opportunity to support small businesses while enjoying the backdrop of a Chicago landmark," the BACP said.
RELATED: Summer 2022 could be busiest travel season since before COVID
This is the seventh year BACP has organized the fest.
The Chicago Food Truck Fest line-up will be announced each week on BACP social media platforms and using the hashtag #ChiFoodTruckFest.
Below are the Friday dates for the 2022 Chicago Food Truck Fest:
- May 20, 27
- June 3, 10, 17, 24
- July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
- August 5, 12, 19, 26
- September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
- October 7
Chicago food truck fest returning to Daley Plaza this month
FOOD TRUCK
TOP STORIES
Show More