Damari Perry mother, brother tried to punish boy, 6, before death, hiding body: Lake Co. prosecutors

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in Gary Friday sought to punish him last month before the child's death; they then tried to dispose of his body in Indiana, Illinois state prosecutors said in court Sunday.The mother of a missing 6-year-old who was found dead in Gary has been charged with his murder, according to police. Two of the boy's siblings have also been charged with hiding his body.The body of 6-year-old Damari Perry was found Friday night near an abandoned home on Van Buren Street, just off Seventh Avenue in Gary, according to police. Three family members were taken into custody in connection with his death.Jeremiah Perry, the boy's 20-year-old brother who has been charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicide and obstruction of justice in his death, was in bond court Sunday morning.Prosecutors said in court that on Dec. 29, the boy's mother, 38-year-old Jannie M. Perry, told family members he had to be punished for something he did.The judge noted Sunday that Damari Perry had a disability.Family members then put the boy into cold water in the shower tub for an extended period of time, prosecutors said.At some point, he began vomiting and became unresponsive, and his mother became aware of what was happening, according to prosecutors.The child was reportedly taken out of the water, and no emergency calls were made.After the family members determined the boy had died, Jeremiah and Jannie Perry discussed how to dispose of the body, prosecutors said.They took him to Indiana and attempted to dispose of him there, according to prosecutors.On Wednesday, the family called to report the boy could be missing in Skokie, but investigators said they quickly turned their focus to the boy's home in North Chicago after the family's story was contradicted by evidence."Prosecutors, investigators, and victim support professionals worked late into the night and into the early morning to make sure we understood this tragic crime now, because of their rigorous and detailed investigation, we will be able to bring Damari's killers to justice in a courtroom," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.Jannie M. Perry has been charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicide and obstruction of justice. A third family member, only identified as a juvenile sibling, is also facing charges, officials said."This is not replaceable. He's not replaceable! We can't go back and get another Damari," the boy's cousin Dreena Driver said. "We're all shocked! We're all in disbelief! We all don't understand how she could let it get to this point. My little cousin should've been away from her!"Damari Perry was Dalvin Driver's youngest child out of five."I'm lost, man. I feel like I lost a part of myself when I got that call," the young boy's father said. "He was the best thing you can ever have for the time that I had to spend with him. It was some of the best time that I had in my life. He was just the life of me, man. It's like you can walk in the room and everybody loved him!"North Chicago police initially said the boy's disappearance came after he and his sister were allegedly driven to a party in Skokie. Now, investigators say that story from family members was not true.The FBI joined a multi-department search for the boy, who they said went missing under "unusual circumstances.""Why would a person hurt a child, my child at that," Driver said. "(It's) been like a nightmare that ended yesterday when they told me my son wasn't coming home."More charges could be filed as the investigation continues, prosecutors added.Jeremiah Perry had his bond set at $3 million Sunday and is denied any contact with family members.His public defender mentioned in court he had a prior conviction for possession of a weapon without a FOID card.He's next due in court Tuesday, and Jannie M. Perry will appear remotely at 9 a.m. Monday."She traumatized a lot of people with this," Dreena Driver added. "I pray God don't have no mercy on none of their souls for what they did to him because they hurt my whole family."An autopsy is scheduled for next week in Indiana, officials said.