Chicago comedian joins Val, Ryan to talk 'Shotgun Wedding,' more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Chicago comedian and friend of the show, Damon Williams joined Val and Ryan for Host Chat.

Some adults can't go without their phones for more than five hours.

Do you ever freak out when you can't find your phone? Or get jittery when you haven't checked it in a while? Well, some adults are saying they can only go without their device for five hours and 11 minutes.

Is it rude to ask a friend to help you move? It's time to move that grand piano out of your apartment. Who do you call, a moving company or your friend across the hall? People explain why asking your friend might be rude.

You've been counting your birthdays wrong! One TikToker is breaking people's minds by revealing to them that they've been counting their birthday wrong for years.

Milly's Pizza In The Pan

A vibrant rainbow of fresh vegetables makes a Milly's Pizza In The Pan pie instantly recognizable. That's by design, according to the owner and lone pizza maker, Robert Maleski.

"I like to use colorful ingredients just to make the pizza pop," said Maleski. "I let the pizza bake for about five minutes before I pull it out, then I top it and then I put it back in the oven so that way the vegetables and toppings are a little more vibrant."

His grandmother's namesake, Maleski launched Milly's in 2020 after 16 years of working as a server at Chicago-area restaurants. The pandemic shutdowns caused him to seize the moment for something he had always dreamed of doing.

"The wheels started turning in my head that maybe this is my opportunity to start a pizzeria," said Maleski.

Maleski got right to work perfecting his pie, a Chicago-style pan pizza with a caramelized cheese crust, reminiscent of the legendary Burt's Place in Morton Grove, Illinois.

Maleski eventually ended up leasing a space in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, nestled uniquely among many Asian restaurants on Argyle Street. The restaurant is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and Maleski alone produces each pie.

"Usually before I'm open, I am sold out of the pizzas," said Maleski.

In 2021, Milly's Pizza In The Pan was awarded Best Pandemic Pivot by the Chicago Tribune. Maleski is taken aback by the flattering feedback he has received in such a short amount of time.

"To open it and be successful at it is so humbling," said Maleski. "It blows me away like every single day."

For more information on Milly's Pizza In The Pan, visit millyspizzachi.com.

Roeper's Reviews:

'Shotgun Wedding' - SAVE

JLo stars in her newest rom-com, "Shotgun Wedding," where her destination wedding is put on hold because she and her fiance have to save everyone from gunmen.

'Shrinking' - SPEND

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in "Shrinking," where a therapist who lost his wife breaks "the code" by telling clients exactly what he thinks.

'Poker Face' - SPEND

A mystery of the week comedy drama, "Poker Face" is about a wandering investigator who has the unique ability to tell when people are lying.

'Infinity Pool' - SPEND

"Infinity Pool" is an erotic horror about a couple who encounter a culture of violence while on vacation.

Legally blind chef, Charlie, helps legally blind kids see

A couple months ago, Chef Charlie from Moe Joes in Plainfield was on "Windy City Weekend." He is a legally blind chef who uses electronic glasses to help him see.

After a fundraiser. Chef Charlie wanted to use the leftover money raised to give electronic glasses to three legally blind teens.

