Former Chicago Bear, Hall of Famer Dan Hampton, arrested in Indiana for DWI, police say

WINFIELD, Ind. (WLS) -- Former Chicago Bear and Hall of Fame defensive tackle, Dan Hampton, was arrested in Indiana last week for DWI.Hampton, 67, was arrested by Winfield police and booked into the Lake County, Indiana jail just before midnight last Saturday, according to police. He has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Winfield is about 50 miles from Chicago.Hampton bonded out of jail the next morning after bail was set at $25,000, ESPN reported.The 64-year-old played for the Bears from 1979, when he was drafted with the fourth overall pick, until 1990. He was a member of the Bears' Super Bowl-winning team in the 1985 season.Hampton played in college at Arkansas, where he was a two-time Southwestern All-Conference selection and Defensive Player of the Year in his final season.After retiring as a player, he worked as a TV and radio analyst, including as a host of the "The Hamp & O'B Show" on Chicago's WGN Radio.Messages left Sunday for Hampton at the station were not immediately returned. A listed phone number for him could not be located Sunday.