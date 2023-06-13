Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a rollover school bus crash on the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 35th Street

5 injured in rollover school bus crash on Dan Ryan Expressway at 35th Street, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people were injured and several lanes are blocked after a school bus crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Chicago and state officials said.

Illinois State Police said they were called around 2:30 p.m. to northbound I-94 at 35th Street for a report of a rollover crash involving a school bus. Only the school bus was involved in the crash, state police said.

Chicago fire officials said five people were injured and taken to local hospitals in fair to serious condition. It was not immediately known whether any of them were minors.

Fire officials said the bus driver refused treatment at the scene.

Three of the four lanes are currently shut down due to the crash.

No further information was currently available.

