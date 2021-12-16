truck crash

Wind causes semi truck to crash, fall off Dan Ryan Expressway

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Wind causes truck to fall off expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wind caused a truck to fall off the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight, Illinois State Police said.

SEE ALSO | Weather Chicago: High Wind Warning issued as damaging gusts hit area

Police said a witness told them the crash was wind-related. A big gust of wind pushed the truck, traveling southbound on a Dan Ryan outbound lane, into the wall. The wind caused the driver to lose control, slam into the wall and fall to the street below at 27th Street and Wentworth Avenue, police said. The driver was the only person in the truck and is expected to be okay.

Two lanes on the southbound Dan Ryan were blocked, but have since been opened after temporary bridge repairs were installed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
armour squarechicagosemi crashwind damagesevere weathercar crashcar accidentswindcar accidenttruck crashaccidenthighwaystraffic accidenttruckscrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRUCK CRASH
Teen biker struck, killed by delivery driver on SW Side: authorities
1 killed in I-55 crash near Midway airport: ISP
Dump truck crashes on I-90, blocking lanes, ISP says
1 killed in I-290 crash near Harlem Avenue: ISP
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker outlines grocery, gas tax relief
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
COVID Update: IL reports 4,864 cases, 14 deaths
Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | LIST
Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban
Show More
USC, UCLA considering move from Pac-12 to Big Ten as early as 2024
CFD urges safety ahead of 4th of July fireworks
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
4th child dies after West Humboldt Park fire
Police identify 3 men found dead after apparent Kankakee shooting
More TOP STORIES News