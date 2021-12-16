Wind causes semi truck to crash, fall off Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wind caused a truck to fall off the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight, Illinois State Police said.Police said a witness told them the crash was wind-related. A big gust of wind pushed the truck, traveling southbound on a Dan Ryan outbound lane, into the wall. The wind caused the driver to lose control, slam into the wall and fall to the street below at 27th Street and Wentworth Avenue, police said. The driver was the only person in the truck and is expected to be okay.Two lanes on the southbound Dan Ryan were blocked, but have since been opened after temporary bridge repairs were installed.