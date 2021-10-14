expressway shooting

Chicago expressway shooting: Dan Ryan reopens at 75th after investigation; no injuries reported

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dan Ryan inbound lanes closed at 75th for shooting investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway is open again 75th Street for a shooting investigation, Illinois State Police said.

State police said shortly before 4 p.m. they were called to I-94 northbound near 71st Street for reports of an expressway shooting. Troopers said they found a vehicle damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported, state police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Tips can be anonymous.
