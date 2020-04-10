coronavirus indiana

Chesterton man sleeps in RV to protect wife, young children from COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- A Northwest Indiana man has moved into an RV to protect his family from COVID-19.

Daniel Fitch is a CT tech at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Fitch was worried that he could pick up the virus and bring it home to his wife and their 3-month-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

To protect them, Fitch moved into an RV parked outside his home in Chesterton for the time being.

RELATED: Latest updates on Indiana COVID-19

Fitch's wife was able to find someone online who was willing to loan the RV to the family.
