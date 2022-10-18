West suburban high school student dies after collapsing at Naperville North choir event: authorities

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban high school student collapsed and later died on Friday night, authorities said.

The 17-year-old boy was at a Naperville North High School choir event when he collapsed. The Naperville Fire Department transported the unconscious teen to Edward Medical Center, Chief Daniel Smith said.

He later died at the hospital. The DuPage County medical examiner identified him as Daniel Moshi.

"IL-ACDA is saddened by the loss of this beautiful person who loved to sing," Laura Coster, the president of IL-American Choral Directors Association said on Facebook. "Our condolences to his family, the students, the directors, and to... students in the Leyden district."

A cause of death wasn't immediately released. Authorities have not yet provided further details about the incident.

Moshi was a student at Leyden High School in District 212.

"This loss impacts our entire Leyden community. Our students and staff are grieving and our focus is on their wellbeing. We encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out to a trusted adult and our Student Services department is available to provide support. We are also asking everyone to look after each other during this difficult time," said Leyden District 212 Spokesperson Karen Geddeis.